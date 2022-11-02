TRIAD — A lawyer for the Republican candidate for Congress in the district that represents Guilford County has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Democratic candidate’s campaign, complaining of lies about his positions.

Republican Christian Castelli told The Carolina Journal that ads for Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th, tell two lies about his positions: that he opposes a total ban on abortion, with no exceptions; and that he does not live in the 6th District.

Trending Videos