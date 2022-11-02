TRIAD — A lawyer for the Republican candidate for Congress in the district that represents Guilford County has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Democratic candidate’s campaign, complaining of lies about his positions.
Republican Christian Castelli told The Carolina Journal that ads for Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th, tell two lies about his positions: that he opposes a total ban on abortion, with no exceptions; and that he does not live in the 6th District.
Castelli, who has said he believes life begins at conception, said he supports exceptions allowing abortion in cases of incest, rape and when the mother’s life is in jeopardy.
At the same time, the letter from Castelli’s attorney, Charles Winfree, to Mannings’ campaign falsely asserts that Manning supports “abortion on demand at all times during pregnancy with no limitations.”
He also said he lived in Moore County, outside the 6th District, when he declared his candidacy but moved to Guilford County after the primary.
Castelli also told the Carolina Journal that Manning has said that he wants to cut Social Security and Medicare, which he says he does not support.
Democrats across the country have highlighted a plan introduced in February by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, to force Congress to reauthorize Social Security and Medicare every five years or else they would end. Scott has backpedaled from that, telling CNN on Sunday that he would “fight like hell” to preserve those programs.
