THOMASVILLE – Dustin Carter has been selected as the new chief of police, the city of Thomasville announced Tuesday.
Carter has served as the interim chief since former Chief Mark Kattener’s retirement in January.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
THOMASVILLE – Dustin Carter has been selected as the new chief of police, the city of Thomasville announced Tuesday.
Carter has served as the interim chief since former Chief Mark Kattener’s retirement in January.
“I am honored, humble and grateful for the opportunity to be selected as the next chief to lead and serve such a great group of police officers. I will do my best to ensure the Thomasville Police Department continues to deliver professional police services that the citizens of Thomasville deserve and have come to expect,” Carter said.
He has been with the Thomasville Police Department for more than 24 years.
Prior to his appointment as interim chief of police, Carter had served as the department’s major since May 2019. He has also served in many other leadership roles within the department, including with Field Operations, Criminal Investigations, Special Operations and Special Weapons and Tactics.
Carter earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Appalachian State University in 1998, as well as a master's degree in justice administration from the University of the Cumberlands in 2020.
Carter is a native of Davidson County. He and his wife, Jodie Carter, have two children, Trevor and Karson. In his spare time, Carter enjoys hiking, backpacking and volunteering as a youth wrestling coach.
He is active in his community and serves as a board member for Family Services of Davidson County and United Way of Davidson County.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.