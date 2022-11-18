HPTNWS-11-18-22 BAZAAR.jpg

Shoppers enjoy some of the offerings at a past Carolina Christmas Bazaar, an annual tradition at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. This year’s bazaar will be held Saturday.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The Carolina Christmas Bazaar, a holiday institution in High Point for generations, returns this weekend after a two-year hiatus.

“We’re so excited to be back,” said Lucille Duncan, president of the Wesley Women ministry at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, which sponsors the annual bazaar. “We’ve really missed being able to host this event the past two years.”

