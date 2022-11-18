HIGH POINT — The Carolina Christmas Bazaar, a holiday institution in High Point for generations, returns this weekend after a two-year hiatus.
“We’re so excited to be back,” said Lucille Duncan, president of the Wesley Women ministry at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, which sponsors the annual bazaar. “We’ve really missed being able to host this event the past two years.”
The pandemic caused the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 bazaars, but everything’s full speed ahead for this year’s event, which will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“This is a very popular event,” Duncan said. “We have 75 vendors, and we’ll take over all of the lower level of Wesley Memorial. In addition to our vendors, we have a silent auction, a general store, and a bake sale that sells out very quickly. Get there early if you want any baked goods. We also have a cafe, so if you’re hungry while you’re shopping, you can come have breakfast or lunch.”
The vendors cover a wide variety of arts and crafts categories, including stained glass, jewelry, handbags, metal, paintings, toys and dolls, pottery, gingerbread houses, soaps and lotions, gourds, wreaths and other Christmas decor, and much more.
“Our vendors love coming back every year, so we have a lot of the same vendors, but we have some new vendors, too,” Duncan said.
The food options, in addition to the bake sale, include sausage biscuits and muffins for breakfast, as well as sandwiches, hot dogs and soup for lunch.
Parking and admission are free.
Proceeds from the bazaar benefit local, national and international missions.
According to Anne Andrews, a church historian at Wesley Memorial, the women of the church began sponsoring fundraising bazaars as far back as the late 1880s, along with strawberry festivals, turnip green dinners, flower shows and similar events.
“It became more sophisticated as it went on, to where now it’s vendors that come in from all over,” Andrews said. “It’s grown so much, but all the money still goes to missions at home and in other countries.”
