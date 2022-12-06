TRIAD – The sudden shutdown of a furniture company just before Thanksgiving has led the local workforce board to schedule a series of career expos across the Triad, including in High Point and Archdale, over the coming days.
NCWorks will host five events from today to Dec. 15 to provide services such as one-on-one career advising, resume and interview preparation, and supportive training to overcome barriers, said Wendy Walker-Fox, executive director of the Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Board.
“Our goals are, first, for these events to reach those impacted by the United Furniture (Industries) closing and those looking for a new career. And secondly, to highlight the services that are available throughout the week at local NCWorks centers in the region,” she said.
United sent all of its 2,700 employees in Mississippi, North Carolina and California an email early on Nov. 22, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, telling them that everyone had been laid off due to “unforeseen business circumstances.” They also were told they would have no option to temporarily continue their health coverage. Company officials have not spoken publicly about any reason for the sudden layoffs.
The layoffs with no advance notice violated federal law, and a number of laid-off workers have filed lawsuits seeking the pay and benefits that the law says they are entitled to.
United’s facilities included ones in Archdale, Lexington and Winston-Salem.
The NCWorks events will be:
• Today, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-noon at NCWorks of Davidson County, 220 E. First Ave. Extension Lexington.
• Friday Dec. 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Randolph Community College Archdale Campus,110 Park Drive.
• Tuesday Dec. 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at NCWorks Guilford-High Point, 607 Idol St.
• Wednesday Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Kaleidium North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem.
• Thursday, Dec. 15, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Goodwill Store and Donation Center, 2701 University Parkway, Winston-Salem.
NCWorks is a resource for anyone eligible to work in North Carolina. Job seekers are offered a variety of no-cost resources, including career advising, training opportunities and access to job listings. For more go toNCWorks location at NCWorks.gov.
