TRIAD – The sudden shutdown of a furniture company just before Thanksgiving has led the local workforce board to schedule a series of career expos across the Triad, including in High Point and Archdale, over the coming days.

NCWorks will host five events from today to Dec. 15 to provide services such as one-on-one career advising, resume and interview preparation, and supportive training to overcome barriers, said Wendy Walker-Fox, executive director of the Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Board.

Trending Videos