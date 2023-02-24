HPTNWS-02-24-23 CENTER.jpg

Site preparation work is underway at 2619 S. Main St. in High Point, where Sam’s Xpress Car Wash has been approved to build an automated car wash with gas pumps next to a Bojangles. Next to the car wash site, an existing building is being renovated for a new Mavis Tires & Brakes location.

HIGH POINT — A discount tire dealer and a car wash chain are planning to open adjacent locations at a south High Point retail center.

Site preparation work is underway at 2619 S. Main St., where a Sam’s Xpress Car Wash will be constructed. Next to it, an existing building at 2607 S. Main St. is being renovated for a new Mavis Tires & Brakes location.

