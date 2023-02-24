HIGH POINT — A discount tire dealer and a car wash chain are planning to open adjacent locations at a south High Point retail center.
Site preparation work is underway at 2619 S. Main St., where a Sam’s Xpress Car Wash will be constructed. Next to it, an existing building at 2607 S. Main St. is being renovated for a new Mavis Tires & Brakes location.
The two projects will bring to full buildout a four-lot commercial site that includes an Aldi grocery store and a Bojangles restaurant at S. Main Street and Plaza Lane, across the street from the Walmart shopping center.
The 7-acre development was created a few years ago on the site of a former strip shopping center that was demolished.
The city in January issued a commercial construction permit for Sam’s Xpress Car Wash next to the Bojangles.
The $2.5 million project will include an automated car wash building with associated vacuums and six gas pumps for fuel sales, according to plans approved by the city.
The company, which is based in Matthews in the Charlotte area, bought the 2.6-acre property for $1.4 million in December 2021.
According to its website, it has about 50 existing or planned locations in the Carolinas and Virginia.
Mavis Tires & Brakes, a national chain based in Mountainville, New York, bought the last remaining lot in the development — a 1.8-acre parcel that includes two structures — for $1.3 million last month.
It will occupy one of the buildings — a 5,895-square-foot former automotive shop that’s being renovated next to Cash America Pawn.
It will sell and install tires and service vehicles and will be the chain’s second High Point location. The other one opened in 2021 at the Westchester Square shopping center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.