HIGH POINT — A national car-wash chain plans to open a High Point location on a prominent retail corner, according to public records.
The city has approved a site plan and construction permit for a Take 5 Car Wash at 1911 Westchester Drive.
The property, which is next to a Family Fare convenience store at the intersection with N. Ward Avenue, has been vacant since a Burger King restaurant there closed and was demolished several years ago.
A previous owner of the parcel, which is slightly less than 1 acre, planned to develop a Family Dollar store there, but the project never went forward.
Driven Brands, the Charlotte-based parent company of Take 5 Car Wash, purchased the site in February for $900,000.
Site preparation work is underway, and the property has been approved for ground-up construction of a 3,200-square-foot drive-thru car wash facility with three pay stations and 16 self-service vacuum stalls, a project with an estimated job value of $2.5 million.
According to its website, Take 5 Car Wash recently opened its 400th location in the U.S.
The 1911 Westchester Drive location would be its second in High Point. It purchased the former Jimmy Clean’s car wash at 3316 N. Main St. last year.
