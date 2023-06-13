HPTNWS-06-13-23 CAR WASH.jpg

Take 5 Car Wash is planning a drive-thru car wash at this High Point location at Westchester Drive and N. Ward Avenue.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A national car-wash chain plans to open a High Point location on a prominent retail corner, according to public records.

The city has approved a site plan and construction permit for a Take 5 Car Wash at 1911 Westchester Drive.