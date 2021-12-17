HIGH POINT — A company associated with a chain of car washes is seeking approval from the city to support its plans to establish a High Point location.
Caliber Car Wash, which operates “express conveyor” car washes, wants to build a facility at the northwest corner of N. Main Street and Oxford Place, according to its zoning application.
The vacant site it’s seeking to develop is next to the Mitsubishi Motors dealership at 2411 N. Main St.
It’s part of a 1.3-acre lot that is split between two zoning districts, said Senior Planner Herb Shannon.
The proposed car wash would front on N. Main Street on the part of the site that’s zoned general business, which allows car washes.
However, the western third of the site is zoned residential, so the applicant wants to subdivide the site to create two parcels.
The proposed rezoning would extend the general business boundary a few feet west to accommodate the car wash and change the western parcel to a transitional office district instead of residential.
This parcel would not be associated with the car wash, and the applicant may look to sell it for office use, Shannon said.
The case is scheduled to be considered by the Planning and Zoning Commission in late January.
Caliber Car Wash, based in Atlanta, has more than 50 existing and planned locations in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic, according to a news release issued Thursday that announced the company’s proposed sale to private equity firm Percheron Capital.
According to its website, it has two locations in Wilmington and three others coming soon in North Carolina — in Durham, Granite Falls and Raleigh.
A representative of Caliber Car Wash could not be reached for comment.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
