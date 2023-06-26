WALLBURG — Law enforcement officers are investigating damage to the parking lot of the Food Lion in Wallburg this past weekend after a number of drivers scorched the parking lot after hours by screeching wheels and doing burnouts and doughnuts.
A large crowd gathered late Friday outside the supermarket off of N.C. 109 near the intersection with Gumtree Road in northeastern Davidson County to watch the drivers late Saturday night. Small fires also were set in the parking lot.
Davidson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and N.C. State Highway Patrol troopers went to the Food Lion after getting calls from residents about the commotion. Law enforcement broke up the crowd of about 200 people and spoke with drivers, Sheriff Richie Simmons said. People returned Saturday night, but deputies arrived to break that up.
No one was injured, though Simmons said the burnouts are dangerous near crowds of people.
Doing burnouts and doughnuts at a public space is referred to as car hanging, car swinging or drifting and has popped up a number of places, fueled by social media as participants post videos.
In videos from the Wallburg event, cars can be seen coming dangerously close to people in the crowd. In some, a young man can be seen sitting on the window of one of the vehicles with his leg outside the car while it was traveling at high speed in a circle.
High Point police haven't had major problems, “but the events do happen periodically,” a police representative said. “We did have a couple of incidents over the weekend where many cars blocked an intersection and reportedly did doughnuts. But they dispersed when officers arrived.”
The High Point Police Department issued a warning this past November about the gatherings. The police representative said on Monday that police issued the warning last fall because “we were made aware of a possible planned event, but nothing ended up happening.”
In the Wallburg incident, Simmons said that the sheriff’s office is investigating to determine whether criminal charges should be filed.
Food Lion spokeswoman Katherine Kirby said that Food Lion is working with its Wallburg landlord to address the damage to the parking lot, shopping cart corrals and other exterior features, as well as cooperating with law enforcement.
A similar event happened earlier this month in the parking lots of businesses in Winston-Salem.
On Monday Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough issued a statement focused on the danger and disruption from the events.
“We are aware of and are addressing these behaviors,” Kimbrough said. “We will do what the law says is appropriate, including seizing their vehicles. This is not just fun and games – their actions are truly careless and reckless. They are not only endangering themselves but also our entire community – especially innocent drivers and their families. We will deal with it accordingly.”
