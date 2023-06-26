HPTNWS-06-27-23 VANDALISM.jpg

Tire marks can be seen in the parking lot of the Food Lion in Wallburg following Saturday's incident.

WALLBURG — Law enforcement officers are investigating damage to the parking lot of the Food Lion in Wallburg this past weekend after a number of drivers scorched the parking lot after hours by screeching wheels and doing burnouts and doughnuts.

A large crowd gathered late Friday outside the supermarket off of N.C. 109 near the intersection with Gumtree Road in northeastern Davidson County to watch the drivers late Saturday night. Small fires also were set in the parking lot.