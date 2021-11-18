HIGH POINT — A Randolph County Emergency Medical Services ambulance collided with a car along a High Point roadway Thursday as paramedics were bringing a patient to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center.
The wreck happened just after 11:15 a.m. on S. Main Street near the intersection with University Parkway. Both northbound lanes of S. Main Street were occupied with traffic, and the ambulance was traveling in the center turn lane with its lights and siren activated.
The person driving a car on S. Main Street told High Point Police Department officers that he didn’t hear or see the ambulance and swerved to enter the center turn lane to make a left turn into a business. When the driver changed lanes he struck the side of the ambulance near the rear tires.
There was minor damage to the ambulance. The front bumper of the motorist’s vehicle was ripped off the car, according to police.
Another ambulance was called to carry the patient the rest of the way to the hospital.
No one was injured in the wreck.
The driver of the passenger car was cited for an unsafe lane change, police report.
