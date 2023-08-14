TRIAD — Two Winston-Salem teenagers were seriously injured this past weekend when a the car they were in, which was reported stolen in High Point, struck a bus in Winston-Salem.
Michael Dejuan Smith Jr., 17, of Winston-Salem, who was driving the car, had life-threatening injuries, the Winston-Salem Police Department said. Jasayh Ahmari Holiday, 15, of Winston-Salem had serious injuries.
Winston-Salem police say that Smith was driving a 2017 Hyundai south on Linn Station Road about 9:45 a.m. Saturday, approaching the intersection at Brownsboro Road, failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a Winston-Salem Transportation Authority bus that was going west on Brownsboro Road.
The driver of the transit bus and four passengers on-board at the time of the crash reported no serious injuries, police say.
The High Point Police Department reports the Hyundai was stolen about 8 a.m. that day. There was glass on the ground where the car was parked. The owner told officers that there was nothing of value in the vehicle and the doors were locked.
