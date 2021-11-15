HIGH POINT — A car slammed into a downtown building after being involved in a multiple-vehicle wreck Sunday morning.
The wreck shortly before 10:45 a.m. involving four cars happened at N. Main Street and English Road. One of the cars crashed through the windows and facade of the HTL Furniture building on N. Main.
The driver of a Chrysler going north on Main Street ran a red light at the intersection of English Road shortly before 10:45 a.m., according to a High Point Police Department report. The driver of a Toyota going west on English Road told officers he swerved to the right to avoid a collision with the Chryster, and the Toyota’s right front bumper struck a Buick beside him on English. The Buick’s front bumper then hit a Hyundai that also was on English, and the Buick also hit the Chrysler. After being hit by the Buick, the Hyundai veered off the road and crashed through the windows of HTL Furniture at 305 N. Main St.
Two people involved in the crash were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
The driver of the Chrysler, Maria Juana Corona, 53, of High Point, was charged with running a red light, according to police.
