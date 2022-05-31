HIGH POINT — A longtime High Point eatery will relocate this summer, but it won’t go far.
Capra’s Deli is moving across Eastchester Drive/N.C. 68 to the Heron Village shopping center, owner Julio Capra said.
The Northern Italian-style deli, which is known for its sandwiches and other offerings, has been at Deep River Business Center at 2640 Willard Dairy Road for 22 years.
The move to Heron Village provides an opportunity to expand its business by reaching more customers, he said.
“Our daytime traffic is very good now, but my goal is to increase evening traffic,” Capra said. “There are quite a few businesses there, plus doctor’s offices, so definitely more foot and car traffic from morning until evening. I’m sure we’ll all feed off each other.”
Capra’s will take 2,100 square feet of a new building that’s under construction within the shopping center, said Heron Village developer Will Stevens, adding that he hopes to open it in late July or early August.
Another tenant plans to take the remaining 1,400 square feet of the new building, but the owner declined to have the business publicly identified until closer to opening.
Heron Village’s other tenants include Duck Donuts, Fleet Feet Sports, Basil Leaf Thai and Goofy Foot Taproom.
Capra said his menu, which also includes salads, pastas, cold cuts, groceries, Italian desserts and entrees for takeout, will be the same.
“We will have outside seating, which is a plus too, compared to our current place, where it is not allowed,” he said.
Its original location was on Greensboro Road in High Point, where it opened in 1977.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
