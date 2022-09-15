It has faded from the daily headlines in places like High Point, but the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol is the subject of daily activity, not just in Washington, D.C., but in courthouses across the country.

Though no new High Point-area residents have been charged since mid-2021 in what federal officials call the largest investigation in U.S. history, arrests continue to be made. Of the more than 900 arrests so far, more than 300 — averaging more than one a day — came in just the past nine months.

