HIGH POINT — An attentive crowd of more than 75 people packed a room at the High Point YWCA Monday night to hear from candidates in local races for the N.C. General Assembly and Guilford County Board of Commissioners with three weeks to go before Election Day.

The incumbents and challengers answered questions on an array of subjects ranging from affordable housing to the fate of abortion in the state during the High Point YWCA candidates forum. Questions were posed by a moderator before the audience had its chance to submit questions.

