HIGH POINT — An attentive crowd of more than 75 people packed a room at the High Point YWCA Monday night to hear from candidates in local races for the N.C. General Assembly and Guilford County Board of Commissioners with three weeks to go before Election Day.
The incumbents and challengers answered questions on an array of subjects ranging from affordable housing to the fate of abortion in the state during the High Point YWCA candidates forum. Questions were posed by a moderator before the audience had its chance to submit questions.
On affordable housing in Guilford County, Democratic District 2 Board of Commissioners candidate Paul Meinhart said the lack of affordable housing stems from excessive profit-taking and “corporate greed.” Realtors and apartment rental companies have plenty of listings, but few are affordable for most residents, said Meinhart, who works in construction.
Republican District 2 Commissioner Alan Perdue said addressing good-paying jobs for county residents would help more people be able to pay for housing. Republican at-large commissioner candidate Alan Branson, who makes a living in the construction and transportation trade, said rampant inflation has pushed up the cost of material supplies and made it harder to build affordable housing.
Democratic Commissioner Kay Cashion, the at-large incumbent, didn’t attend the forum.
On abortion in the state, the General Assembly candidates offered opposing views on the future of abortion, depending on the outcome of the general election Nov. 8.
Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Guilford, said if Republicans achieve a supermajority in the General Assembly after the election and can override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes, “they will roll back abortion rights like other Southern states.” Garrett supports a woman’s right to choose.
Garrett’s Republican opponent in the 27th Senate District, Richard “Josh” Sessoms, said he supports the current state abortion statute that allows for abortion up to 20 weeks of a pregnancy. He supports an exception for rape and incest. Sessoms said the media is unfairly painting Republicans as extreme on abortion.
Republican Bob Blasingame, who’s running for the 60th House District, said he takes a strict position against abortion because he believes that life begins at conception. The state should do more to prevent unwanted pregnancies, he said.
Rep. Cecil Brockman, D-Guilford, the 60th House District incumbent, arrived at the forum after the abortion question was posed, but has a track record of supporting a woman’s right to choose.
Democratic 62nd House District challenger Brandon Gray said he would support abortion rights if elected. The General Assembly is the last defense of a woman’s right to choose, he said.
Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, the 62nd House District incumbent, was scheduled to attend the forum but told organizers Monday afternoon that he couldn’t attend because of an illness.
The candidates sat next to each other at a large table covered by a bright orange tablecloth.
The tone of the forum was civil and the candidates were polite to each other and the audience, though members of the audience had a spirited exchange with Blasingame about his views on abortion.
The forum took place as in-person early voting is set to begin Thursday and continues through Nov. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.