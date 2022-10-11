GUILFORD COUNTY — Several community organizations are partnering to host online candidate forums starting today.
GUILFORD COUNTY — Several community organizations are partnering to host online candidate forums starting today.
The nonpartisan 4 Our Future begins with two events today.
Today, Oct. 11, at noon: Guilford County Board of Education — Streaming from Guilford Education Alliance page on Facebook.
Today, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m.: Guilford County Board of Commissioners — Streaming from the YWCA of Greensboro page on Facebook.
Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m.: NC Senate and NC House of Representatives — Streaming from the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce page on Facebook page.
Anyone can view the forum by visiting the appropriate Facebook page. The recordings of the virtual forums will remain on Facebook for community members to watch at any time. Questions will not be taken during the forums.
