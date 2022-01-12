TRIAD – People who had intended to file paperwork to run for elective office in this year’s elections will have a chance again in six weeks – unless more court action delays it again.
Candidate filing for North Carolina’s 2022 elections will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, and end at noon on Friday, March 4, the State Board of Elections said.
Primary elections were supposed to take place March 8. But three days after the period began in early December for candidates to file their paperwork to run, the N.C. Supreme Court put all filings on hold and postponed the primary elections to May 17 because of a lawsuit challenging the state legislative and congressional maps that Republicans drew after the 2020 census.
A three-judge Superior Court panel ruled Tuesday that although the maps were drawn to provide an outsized advantage to Republicans in ways that could be “incompatible with democratic principles” and “subject our state to ridicule,” the maps were the result of a democratic political process.
Plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit said they will appeal to the N.C. Supreme Court. That court presumably will take up the matter quickly, but it is unclear what the court will decide and whether it will further delay the primary.
Any candidates who filed paperwork in December before the filing period was put on hold does not have to file new paperwork. Locally, they are:
Guilford County
• First-term Democratic Sheriff Danny Rogers and Democratic challenger Therron “T.J.” Phipps. Five Republican challengers filed: Billy Queen, Phil Byrd, Randy Powers, Adam Moore and E.L. Melvin.
• Democratic Commissioners Carlvena Foster, Carolyn Coleman and Kay Cashion and Republican Commissioner Alan Perdue, Democratic challenger Derek Mobley and Republican challengers Dan Suter and George McClellan filed for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat that will be vacated by Republican Commissioner Justin Conrad, who isn’t seeking another term in the district covering Greensboro and northwestern Guilford County.
• Democratic Guilford County Board of Education member Khem Irby filed in District 6, along with Republican challenger Tim Andrew. District 6 covers north High Point.
• Crissy Pratt filed as a Republican challenger in District 2, now served by Republican board member Anita Sharpe. The district covers western and northwestern High Point.
• State Reps. Cecil Brockman, D-Guilford, John Faircloth, R-Guilford, Amos Quick, D-Guilford, and Jon Hardister, R-Guilford.
Randolph County
• Randolph County Board of Education member Brian Biggs filed as a Republican challenger to Rep. Pat Hurley, R-Randolph, in the 70th House District. Hurley also filed to seek another term in the district covering northern Randolph County.
• Robert Graves, former Randolph County sheriff, filed to return to the post he lost in 2018 to Sheriff Greg Seabolt.
• Sen. Dave Craven, R-Randolph.
• Republican Randolph County Board of Commissioners Chairman Darrell Frye filed for reelection in District 2 and GOP Commissioner Hope Haywood filed for another term in District 4. Todd Daniel filed as a GOP challenger in District 3.
• Republican Clerk of Superior Court Pam Hill filed for another term, while GOP primary challenger Anthony Julian filed as well in the clerk’s race. Republican Register of Deeds Krista Lowe filed for reelection.
• Shannon Whitaker filed as a challenger for the nonpartisan Randolph County Board of Education.
Davidson County
• Former longtime Davidson County District Court Judge April Wood, now a justice on the N.C. Court of Appeals, filed to run for the N.C. Supreme Court.
• Republican Commissioners Karen Watford, Don Truell and Steve Shell filed for the Davidson County Board of Commissioners, as did Republican challengers Tripp Kester, Don Deal and Robert Miller.
• Republican Clerk of Superior Court Sandie Chappell filed for another term.
• Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson, and Reps. Larry Potts, R-Davidson, and Sam Watford, R-Davidson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.