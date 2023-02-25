HIGH POINT — Mike Jones vividly remembers how unpleasant his chemotherapy treatments were, and that’s why he’s enthusiastic to talk to cancer patients about a new tool at the Hayworth Cancer Center that can virtually transport them to another world.
The patients put on a virtual reality headset during their chemotherapy session, and they can explore a variety of places — from deep in the ocean to space, even to the time of dinosaurs.
“It takes your mind off those tubes” and the pain, Jones said. “There’s something going on all the time.”
As a cancer patient mentor and volunteer coordinator with Cancer GPS, the nonprofit at the cancer center that helps guide patients through their treatment, Jones — a three-time cancer survivor himself — has many chances to spread that message.
Dr. Bernard Chinnasami, the cancer center’s medical director and the founder of Cancer GPS, has a more colorful description of the intended effect of the virtual reality sessions, which were rolled out two weeks ago.
“Think of Disney. We go stand in line for a hour, get on a ride for five minutes and have a great time,” he said. “It’s the experience.”
Not that chemotherapy will ever be like a ride at Disney World, but his hope is that having something interesting and stimulating to do will keep the patient’s mind focused away from the treatment — out of sight, out of mind.
Adam Chinnasami, head of operations and IT for Cancer GPS and one of three Chinnasami sons — with Alex and Andrew — working with the virtual reality project, said it took some work to customize VR equipment for a chemotherapy environment, in part because of the restriction in movement the patients have during therapy.
“It definitely wasn’t a plug-and-play type of deal,” he said.
The VR equipment was tested with a number of patients to see whether it aggravated any health conditions, including vision problems and migraines, and to gauge whether the patients enjoyed it.
Now Cancer GPS has 14 headsets, which are sanitized in between patient sessions.
Currently the experiences available are limited to what’s in the VR library of Meta, the parent company of Facebook and a leading VR developer. The Chinnasamis hope to partner with Meta on the project.
They also hope to begin creating additional VR experiences that will let patients have “bucket list” experiences.
A further hope is to see other medical facilities gain interest and to help them get started.
Dr. Chinnasami noted that while he is enthusiastic about the VR project, it’s not an area of expertise for him, which is why his sons are heavily involved.
“I’m too old to do that, so that’s why we have young people doing that,” he said.
