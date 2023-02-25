HIGH POINT — Mike Jones vividly remembers how unpleasant his chemotherapy treatments were, and that’s why he’s enthusiastic to talk to cancer patients about a new tool at the Hayworth Cancer Center that can virtually transport them to another world.

The patients put on a virtual reality headset during their chemotherapy session, and they can explore a variety of places — from deep in the ocean to space, even to the time of dinosaurs.

