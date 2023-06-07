HIGH POINT — The extra haze in the air across the greater High Point area this week stems from wildfires sweeping across Canada, and the intensity of the residual smoke will lead to an air quality warning locally today.
Wildfires have raged across parts of the Canadian provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia, with as many as 480 separate wildfires that have burned more than 6.7 million acres in what observers are calling Canada’s worst wildfire season.
In the southeastern United States, the effects of the wildfires have included hazy skies and, at times, an acrid odor in the air.
The impact may be the most pronounced today, which will be a Code Orange air quality day for the Piedmont Triad, said Phil Badgett, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service out of Raleigh.
Code Orange means air pollution may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Anyone diagnosed with heart disease, lung disease or asthma should limit their time outdoors and not undertake strenuous activities outside.
Weather conditions have come together to heighten the effect of the smoke on the Piedmont Triad and much of North Carolina, Badgett told The High Point Enterprise.
“It’s a little unusual in two different ways,” he said Tuesday.
The wind flow pattern across the region is coming from a northern direction, which is atypical for the late spring, he said. That’s combined with a greater-than-normal number of wildfires in Canada for this time of year.
“Usually when you get the flow from Canada you think of cool, dry, pristine air,” Badgett said. “It would be if not for the fires.”
Wildfires affecting the Piedmont Triad to the degree that they have this week happen once every five years on average, he said.
The threat in the United States from the Canadian wildfires is greater in the Midwest and Northeast, where millions of people are under a more severe respiratory warning.
