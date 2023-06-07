HIGH POINT — The extra haze in the air across the greater High Point area this week stems from wildfires sweeping across Canada, and the intensity of the residual smoke will lead to an air quality warning locally today.

Wildfires have raged across parts of the Canadian provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia, with as many as 480 separate wildfires that have burned more than 6.7 million acres in what observers are calling Canada’s worst wildfire season.

