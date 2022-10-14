HIGH POINT - YWCA High Point is launching its annual campaign next week to raise awareness about gender-based violence.
The Week Without Violence campaign Oct. 17-22 offers several opportunities for people to learn about, support and advocate for survivors of violence in the community.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, there will be a screening at YWCA High Point of “Aftershock,” a documentary on the effects of the U.S. maternal health and mortality crisis on Black lives.
On Thursday, the Community Forum on Centering Survivors begins at 12:30 p.m. at YWCA High Point in partnership with Guilford County’s Family Justice Center. It will feature local service providers Flo Laureckis, a Family Justice Center navigator; Lt. David Inthisane, head of the High Point Police Department’s Special Victims Unit; Sondra Phelps, community outreach team coordinator and sexual assault outreach specialist with Family Service of the Piedmont; Tikela Evans, a school counselor with Guilford County Schools; and Brenda White, a violence survivor and co-chair of Family Justice Center’s VOICES committee. Lunch will be provided to those who register. Register online at: https://bit.ly/3es9HHI
