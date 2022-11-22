HIGH POINT — Pharmaceutical manufacturing company Cambrex, which has a facility in High Point, announced Monday that it plans to buy another pharma firm called Snapdragon Chemistry.
Cambrex, which makes drug ingredients for companies that outsource their production, is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. In a news release, it announced that the acquisition will complement its ongoing expansion in High Point, where the first phase of this project was recently completed, adding 30,000 square feet of new lab space.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.