HIGH POINT — North High Point pharmaceutical company Cambrex announced Thursday that it has completed the first phase of a $30 million expansion here.
Cambrex has added 30,000 square feet of lab space at its facility on Mendenhall Oaks Parkway in the Piedmont Centre business park, where it makes small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients on a contract basis for drug companies that outsource their production.
The newly constructed lab provides future workspace for 85 analytical and chemical development scientists, according to the company.
The office of Gov. Roy Cooper announced in October 2021 that Cambrex would create 78 new jobs through the expansion. The company at the time reported that it had about 120 employees in High Point.
The city announced then that the new positions would be created over the next three years and would include operations, scientists, quality assurance and administrative personnel with an average annual salary of $96,167.
It’s unclear how many jobs may have been created so far.
A Cambrex representative could not be reached for comment Thursday. According to the city, Cambrex has not received any of the $428,400 in incentives that were authorized to assist with the expansion.
The project was also authorized for a $200,000 state grant, but no payments have been made on it yet, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce.
In announcing the project last year, the company reported that it planned to invest about $15.8 million in property improvements and $14.2 million in new equipment for its plants.
Cambrex said in a news release Thursday that the second phase of the expansion project is ongoing and will double the facility’s manufacturing capacity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.