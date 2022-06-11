HIGH POINT — Local real estate professionals, leaders of nonprofits and others are calling on the City Council to make another attempt to enact a fair housing ordinance.
The council last month voted down a proposal that would have empowered the city to investigate complaints from residents about discrimination in housing practices and take enforcement measures against landlords.
Fair housing laws are enforced by federal authorities, but states or local jurisdictions can set up their own programs, which is what High Point’s failed ordinance sought to do.
“We have unscrupulous landlords in our community that are taking advantage of our citizens,” Bernita Sims, a former mayor and council member, told the council at its meeting on Monday.
She argued that the city should provide the service instead of referring cases to the North Carolina Human Relations Commission, which is the current practice.
“I believe the individuals that live in our community deserve a fair chance of having their issues heard and should not have to go to Raleigh.”
The ordinance failed to get the required two-thirds vote of council, drawing opposition from Mayor Jay Wagner and council members Wesley Hudson, Victor Jones and Britt Moore.
They argued that the state agency should continue to provide the service and not the city, since only about one official fair housing complaint a month is generated out of High Point.
The Rev. Frank Thomas of Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Washington Street said the city spent a year devising the ordinance and that it garnered widespread support only to fail due to a “technicality” that required six council votes instead of five for passage.
“I was disheartened to find this cannot be brought up until a new council comes on board or one of the four opponents brings it back up,” he said.
Madalyn Kunow, president of the High Point Regional Association of Realtors, said the organization worked with the city in developing the ordinance and had thrown its full support behind it.
She argued that there is great demand for fair housing services among residential tenants in the city.
“We have no idea how many of those cases would come to light if (complainants) didn’t have to go to Raleigh,” Kunow said. “We’ve been supporting this since January. We see the need for our citizens to have this program.”
James Adams, president of the High Point branch of the NAACP, told the council he hears fair housing complaints in his capacity as leader of the civil rights organization.
“Let’s have a fair housing ordinance here in High Point. It is sorely needed,” he said.
Heidi Majors, executive director of the YWCA of High Point, said her agency serves women in need of fair housing assistance but they face obstacles, such as a lack of transportation and inability to get time off work, that might not be as daunting if the city had its own program.
“There is true need in our community, but individuals don’t have the energy to go past the barriers they have,” Majors said. “I urge you to bring this back.”
