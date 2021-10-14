HIGH POINT — A California company that touts its Silicon Valley tech expertise in the realm of photography for the home furnishings industry has opened an office in High Point.
Outward Inc. uses a new technology called the Aperture Platform that automates the product photography process.
Its office is in 2,800 square feet of leased space at 134 S. Main St. in the High Point Market showroom district.
This will provide a location to serve its customers at Market and year-round, and will serve as offices for its East Coast sales and marketing team, according to the company.
“Our customer base is dominated by home furnishings manufacturers and retailers, so having an office in the furniture capital of the world makes sense,” said Gaurav Sethi, vice president of business development and co-founder of Outward Inc. “It allows us to easily connect with them when they are in town for Markets and provides us with an opportunity to host experiential events and conduct live demos of our Aperture Platform throughout the year to show the full breadth of what our technology has to offer and how it can drive business growth by elevating their brands.”
Based in San Jose, California, Outward developed a cloud-based technology platform that allows home furnishings manufacturers and retailers to photograph their entire product line at a fraction of the time and cost of a traditional photographer and studio setup, according to the company.
“We saw an opportunity to fundamentally revamp and improve the product photography process so that everyone can produce excellent content, regardless of their budget or familiarity with conventional photography,” Sethi said. “From a technology perspective, this is the culmination of almost 10 years of research and development. The Aperture Platform is a convergence of multiple technology disciplines and it enables complete end-to-end functionality, from composition to lighting and shadows to finalizing an image for publishing, eliminating the need to use any other service or resource.”
Outward employees set up the photography system at their client’s location, and the rest of the process is automated.
After products are photographed, they are perfected with the use of artificial intelligence, saved and organized in the secure cloud-based system, and able to be shared in any file size and format. The professional-grade photos can easily be saved and distributed on e-commerce websites, social media platforms, and other channels.
“The Aperture platform is meant to redefine and replace the traditional and lengthy product
photography process,” said Leah Kirkland, senior director of business development at Outward Inc. “Our technology saves companies time, money and stress that is normally associated with product photoshoots. Hundreds of photos can be produced and made public in a matter of days as opposed to weeks or even months, and we believe this is the future of the industry.”
