DAVIDSON COUNTY —The Davidson County Health Department has been notified of an additional positive rabies case near the Silver Valley area of the county.

According to reports received by the Davidson County Health Department, a 7-month-old calf was euthanized on April 2 after showing signs of unusual behavior, significant weight loss and increased salivation over several weeks. Laboratory results received on April 4 confirmed that the calf was positive for the rabies virus. The calf had been isolated following the first signs of illness and the Department of Agriculture is involved to determine quarantine requirements for other cows in the pasture.

