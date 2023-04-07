DAVIDSON COUNTY —The Davidson County Health Department has been notified of an additional positive rabies case near the Silver Valley area of the county.
According to reports received by the Davidson County Health Department, a 7-month-old calf was euthanized on April 2 after showing signs of unusual behavior, significant weight loss and increased salivation over several weeks. Laboratory results received on April 4 confirmed that the calf was positive for the rabies virus. The calf had been isolated following the first signs of illness and the Department of Agriculture is involved to determine quarantine requirements for other cows in the pasture.
No human exposure could be confirmed, and out of caution, the veterinarian and farmer have started postexposure prophylaxis treatment.
Rabies is 99.9% fatal in humans. Do not touch an unknown or wild animal with your bare hands. Humans who may have been exposed to rabies should immediately begin postexposure prophylaxis treatment.
The Davidson County Health Department will host a free rabies clinic on Thursday, April 20. The clinic will take place at Bethany United Methodist Church, located at 193 Bethany Road, Lexington, from 6-8 p.m. North Carolina law requires all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies by 4 months of age and kept current. Animals must be at least 3 months of age to be vaccinated against rabies. All humans and animals must remain inside their vehicles at all times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.