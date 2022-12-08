HPTNWS-12-08-22 BYPASS.jpg

Motorists travel along the Jamestown Bypass Wednesday, now called the Jamestown Parkway, after opening to traffic last weekend for the entire 3.5-mile road.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

JAMESTOWN — Since it first appeared on transportation planning documents in the 1980s, the proposed road around Jamestown connecting High Point and Greensboro has been commonly referred to as the Jamestown Bypass.

But now that the road opened to motorists this week, the name of the newest thoroughfare in the area has become Jamestown Parkway.

