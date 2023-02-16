HIGH POINT — The arrest last week of a man in northwest High Point set a record for the seizure of weapons in a single bust in the city, police say.

Last Thursday afternoon, High Point Police Department officers raided a residence in the 1500 block of Glenn Meade Drive near the intersection of Johnson Street and Skeet Club Road. They seized a trove of firearms and a host of narcotics while arresting Alexander T. Kuzmanoff, 26, of High Point.

