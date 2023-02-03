HPTNWS-02-03-23 ACCOUNTANT.jpg

Daymond Milam recently bought the former Byerly Law Office at 505 E. Commerce Ave., including all the furniture and the law library. Light renovation, including adding the building’s first internet lines, is underway.

 GUY LUCAS | HPE

HIGH POINT — The target audience for Daymond Milam’s new accounting office in High Point sounds wrong: new small businesses and struggling small businesses.

Milam understands why someone would be skeptical of that plan, but he’s serious.

Trending Videos