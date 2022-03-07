HIGH POINT – A new episode of podcast about entrepreneurship focuses on two High Point University students who have launched businesses.
Erin Morrow and Ivana Koranky will be featured in an episode of "That Will Never Work" that goes online Tuesday on the Apple Podcasts site, https://podcasts.apple.com/. The podcast is hosted by the co-founder of Netflix, Marc Randolph, who is High Point University’s Entrepreneur in Residence.
Randolph, who has founded or co-founded a half dozen successful startups and mentored scores of early-stage entrepreneurs, talks on each episode of his podcast with entrepreneurs who have been told “that will never work.”
Morrow is a co-inventor of Finger Flyer, a tool intended to engage high school students in STEM topics, and Koranky is the inventor of Flasky, a device designed to clean lab flasks more efficiently.
On Tuesday's 30-minute episode, they and Randolph discuss what next steps they should take to improve and grow their businesses.
