HIGH POINT — Deborah Stanton says one key to being healthy is connecting with the community.
The owner of Moving Room Coaching, a personal training and wellness coaching studio in High Point, she’s organized an open house to offer free exercise classes and tips on proper nutrition.
The April 15 event, called Wellness for Everyone, will be held outside her studio and will be open to the public.
“The goal is to show people that there are lots of different ways to be well and lots of different ways to be healthy,” Stanton said. “Oftentimes, wellness seems to be something that only some people have access to. That needs to change. We all have the right to live healthy lives and to have access and education about how to improve ourselves.”
The day will begin with free fitness and yoga classes in the morning that “will all be very accessible, for all levels, and designed so most anyone can do them,” she said.
She’s enlisted several nonprofits and businesses that will have vendor displays, including Growing High Point, Kitchenology and the Only Earth health food store.
Various vendors will be on hand selling produce and showcasing their offerings, such as Thai massage and infrared sauna sessions, as well as cooking demonstrations.
“I feel like the last three years have been just really destabilizing, and this is an opportunity to bring businesses and nonprofits together and showcase them,” Stanton said. “There’s so many of these businesses that I’ve interacted with and had relationships with for years — so many people don’t know they exist, particularly the nonprofits. One of my goals as a business is to be more visible and help them be more visible as well, because there’s a lot of people doing some really great things.”
