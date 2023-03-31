HPTNWS-04-01-23 FITNESS.jpg

Deborah Stanton, owner of Moving Room Coaching in High Point, has organized an event called Wellness for Everyone on April 15 to offer the community tips on staying healthy.

HIGH POINT — Deborah Stanton says one key to being healthy is connecting with the community.

The owner of Moving Room Coaching, a personal training and wellness coaching studio in High Point, she’s organized an open house to offer free exercise classes and tips on proper nutrition.

