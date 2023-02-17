HIGH POINT — Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that its board has named Rachel Collins the new president and CEO of the organization, effective immediately.
Collins has worked for BHP Chamber for 14 years and has been its chief operating officer since 2013. She led the fundraising and leasing for the Congdon Yards campus, which has grown to 27 tenants that employ more than 260 people.
She is also credited with helping grow chamber membership by 49%.
Greg York, chairman of the chamber's board, said that Rachel’s experience and vision made her the most qualified candidate.
“Our members want Business High Point to help them grow and improve their business, and our community needs this organization to support the city’s recent momentum. Rachel is the leader we need to succeed in both," he said.
Collins succeeds Patrick Chapin, who resigned as president and CEO in August 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.