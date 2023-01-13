GUILFORD COUNTY — Passenger traffic at Piedmont Triad International Airport has not recovered as much from the COVID-19 pandemic as traffic at some other North Carolina airports, but business flowing through the airport has grown sharply, according to recent local data and a new state report.

In fact, PTIA packs an outsize punch compared to the state’s two largest airports in terms of its economic impact, the N.C. Department of Transportation Division of Aviation’s new biennial economic impact study says.

