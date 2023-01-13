GUILFORD COUNTY — Passenger traffic at Piedmont Triad International Airport has not recovered as much from the COVID-19 pandemic as traffic at some other North Carolina airports, but business flowing through the airport has grown sharply, according to recent local data and a new state report.
In fact, PTIA packs an outsize punch compared to the state’s two largest airports in terms of its economic impact, the N.C. Department of Transportation Division of Aviation’s new biennial economic impact study says.
The study also shows that Guilford Technical Community College has far more students in aviation-related training than any other school in the state.
The number of passengers using the state’s 10 commercial service airports in 2021, the most recent year for which complete statistics were available, had rebounded to 56.9 million, or 80% of what it had been in 2019, according to the impact study.
The state study did not detail each airport’s traffic numbers but said that Asheville Regional Airport, which ranks fifth in the state by overall economic output, became the state’s third-busiest airport by passenger traffic — behind Charlotte Douglas International and Raleigh-Durham International — in 2021 due to its early rebound.
Statistics reported last month to the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority show that even late last year, the local recovery in passenger traffic lagged, with the number of passengers at PTIA in November 2022 down 25% compared to the number in November 2019. Reports to the authority throughout 2022 showed similar statistics.
Kevin Baker, the executive director of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, said month-to-month passenger numbers fluctuate, but one reason the airport’s traffic recovery has lagged is an ongoing pilot shortage that began last year. The result has been that the big airlines have hired away pilots from the kinds of regional carriers that predominate at PTIA, which reduced the number of flights available there. For instance, the airport currently has no flights to Dulles International Airport, outside of Washington, D.C.
“The recovery has been slower for us because of that sort of double-whammy,” Baker said.
But PTIA has seen vigorous growth in cargo traffic, far outpacing the state average, the reports show.
The state’s impact study said that 1.3 million tons of cargo moved through the state’s airports in 2021, up 22% from 2019.
The state report does not break that down by airport, but PTIA’s cargo traffic in December 2021 was up about 60% from 2019, an early 2022 report to the airport authority said.
Baker said the statewide cargo surge was a symptom of a national trend caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as more people bought more things online, and at PTIA the extra large surge was a result of having a FedEx hub there.
Business has slowed during 2022, with last month’s report to the airport authority showing cargo traffic in November 2022 was up 45% from November 2019, but Baker said that’s a result of the people going out to stores more again.
“It seems to be leveling out to a new normal now,” he said.
In terms of overall economic impact, PTIA ranked third in the state in 2021, generating 21,450 jobs, $3 billion in personal income, $284 million in state and local taxes and $9.3 billion in economic output, according to the state’s impact study.
But while the Charlotte and Raleigh airports have larger economic impacts, the difference in dollar amounts is not as stark as might be expected.
Though Charlotte generated 151,575 jobs in 2021, more than seven times PTIA’s jobs, its personal income of $20.9 billion and economic output of $31.8 billion were just a little more than double PTIA’s.
And Raleigh’s 85,460 jobs were nearly four times PTIA’s, but its $5.4 billion in personal income and $17 billion in economic output were less than double PTIA’s.
Baker said that reflects the long-term trend of PTIA’s growth as a regional economic engine with a large number and variety of high-paying aerospace industry jobs.
“The airport has been an economic engine for a while now, but I think it’s growing,” he said. “It underscores that we occupy a very important niche.”
Given the growth of that niche, it may not be surprising that in terms of aviation-related training programs, GTCC had 695 students enrolled in fall 2021, dwarfing every other program in the state except N.C. State University’s aerospace engineering program, which had 403 students, the impact study said.
The next closest was Lenoir Community College in Kinston, which had 215 students.
