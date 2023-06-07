HIGH POINT — A school bus has been converted in a makerspace to be a mobile lab visiting Guilford County middle schools, and it will get its first full use this summer in High Point.

Shift_ed, a nonprofit organization that aims to improve students’ career and technical education, and Forge Greensboro plan for the bus, which they are calling the Mobile Innovation Lab, to be stocked with projects that allow students to get hands-on experience careers in STEAM, or science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.