HIGH POINT — Bob Burleson, the longtime congenial owner of High Point’s iconic Kepley’s Barbecue, died Monday. He was 90.
“The most wonderful barbecue king in the land is loading smokers in Heaven today,” a post on the Kepley’s Facebook page stated Monday morning. “We will miss him dreadfully.”
For nearly six decades, Burleson was the unofficial Prince of Pork in High Point, presiding over the city’s most iconic barbecue joint since 1962, when he and Charlie Johnson bought it. As recently as two years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Burleson had continued working there — greeting customers, chopping barbecue, whatever needed to be done.
“That was his world,” said Burleson’s daughter, Susan Burleson, who has co-owned Kepley’s with her father since 2001. “He was just a people person, and he loved the restaurant. That was his everything.”
In 2017, when Burleson was selected for the N.C. Barbecue Society’s Wall of Fame, he spoke of his love for his customers.
“My customers are very special,” he told The High Point Enterprise. “When they walk through that door, they’re something outstanding, and I want them to know it.”
On Monday, two large, white wreaths marked Burleson’s death at Kepley’s, one on the iconic sign that stands on N. Main Street and another on the front door. The restaurant will be closed Tuesday in Burleson’s memory, his daughter said.
Burleson was only 16 when he came to High Point to work as a curb boy for Kepley’s founder Hayden Kepley. Burleson’s mother had recently died, and he needed the money to help take care of his father and younger brother. He and Johnson bought the business in 1962 when Kepley retired, and eventually Burleson and his daughter assumed ownership.
News of Burleson’s death Monday — which, fittingly, was National Barbecue Day — saddened the community, as friends and customers posted heartfelt tributes on the Kepley’s Facebook page and other online sites.
“Bob was one of these people where, if you came into his barbecue place, he wanted you to feel welcome,” said Evelyn Joyner, of High Point, who worked at Kepley’s for about 17 years and still does the company’s payroll. “He made you feel like family — that’s just the way he was — and the customers truly loved him.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.