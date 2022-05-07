Rival Republican candidates for U.S. Senate have converged in condemning spending by a political action committee that’s working to get Rep. Ted Budd the nomination.
Former Gov. Pat McCrory said the group Club for Growth, based in Washington, D.C., is “having a great deal of influence in deceiving the voters of North Carolina” and “attempting to buy the GOP Senate nomination.
The group has spent well over $8 million in the primary and plans to spend at least $14 million by Election Day, a Club for Growth spokesman said last month.
Combat veteran Marjorie Eastman said the GOP electorate “needs to know this story right now before they go in the booth and they vote on May 17.”
“It’s disturbing,” Eastman said. “A lot of North Carolinians are worried about a stolen election, and we really need to worry about an election being bought. We need campaign finance reform yesterday.”
Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh said in a prepared statement that McCrory will do anything to distract from his liberal record and “the massive lead that he’s blown, but he’s not fooling North Carolina Republicans.”
Budd has said the PAC supports him for his stances on low taxes, economic growth and small government.
The organization, which touts itself as a pro-growth, limited-government and free-enterprise advocate, has supported all of Budd’s campaigns since he launched his political career in 2016.
Jonathan Felts, Budd’s senior adviser, pointed to outside money also aiding Budd’s competitors.
Former Rep. Mark Walker’s spokesman, Jack Minor, has received at least $12,000 from a political action committee, Awake Carolina, over the past year for “political strategy consulting,” finance records show.
Another group called Restoring Common Sense has supported Eastman. It raised more than $2.45 million between July and the end of March. Eastman’s campaign declined to comment about the group’s support.
The Carolina Senate Fund, which backs McCrory, reported raising more than $1 million between April 2021 and the end of March. Its biggest donor is Doug Lebda, CEO of LendingTree, where McCrory formerly served on the board of directors.
Jordan Shaw, a McCrory adviser, pushed back on Felts’ comparison, saying there is “no other group involved in this race like the Club for Growth.”
“And there is no other candidate in this race that is wholly owned and operated by and dependent on a group like Ted Budd is on the Club,” Shaw said.
“They bought him his first race, and they’re trying to do it again because he does whatever they tell him to do.”
With Club for Growth’s money and President Donald Trump’s endorsement, Budd pulled in front of his opponents in polls.
A poll by Meredith College released Tuesday found 32.7% of respondents who plan to vote in the Republican primary prefer Budd, 25.7% McCrory and 33.7% were undecided. Walker got 6.5%, and Eastman got 2.7%.
