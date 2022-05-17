U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley appeared to win their respective Senate primaries on Tuesday, setting up a fall election matchup that should again test former President Donald Trump’s influence in North Carolina.
Their election victories came as North Carolina voters whittled down Democratic and Republican fields in races to serve on Capitol Hill, in the General Assembly and on the judicial bench.
With 1,879 of 2,662 precincts reporting, Budd had a commanding lead in the 14-candidate Republican primary over chief rivals former Gov. Pat McCrory and U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, while Beasley had entered Tuesday as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination and easily outdistanced the other 10 candidates in the race.
Current GOP U.S. Sen. Richard Burr is retiring.
Trump, who narrowly won the state’s electoral votes in 2016 and 2020, gave his endorsement to Budd nearly a year ago and benefitted from millions of dollars spent by the Club for Growth Action super PAC to praise him and brand McCrory as liberal.
In the 6th Congressional District, with votes still being counted at The Enterprise’s deadline Tuesday night two Republican challengers were in a close battle for the party’s nomination to take on first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning. With 106 of 215 precincts reporting, military veteran and former Green Beret Christian Castelli led the seven-candidate field with 37.4% of the vote; and businessman Lee Haywood, who lost to Manning two years ago in the general election, was second with 33.5% of the vote. The 6th District covers all of Guilford County.
Manning didn’t have a primary opponent.
In the 9th Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson led by a wide margin over three challengers. The redrawn 9th District includes all of Randolph County. Hudson will take on Democrat Ben Clark in the Nov. 8 general election.
Davidson County now is in the 8th Congressional District, where Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop and Democrat Scott Huffman had no primary opponents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.