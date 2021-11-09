HIGH POINT — A chain of ice cream stores that once had a location in High Point is planning a return, but this time at a different site.
Mark Lindsay of Lindsay Real Estate Holdings said during a zoning hearing Tuesday that a land-use change being sought for 1130 Eastchester Drive is for construction of a Bruster’s Ice Cream stand.
Lindsay is part of a group asking the city to rezone an undeveloped acre next to the shopping center that has Chu’s Express and La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant from an office-institutional district to a conditional zoning general business classification.
The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the request, which will be considered by the City Council next month.
Bruster’s Ice Cream previously had a location in High Point on N. Main Street next to the Walgreens drug store at Westchester Drive.
It closed in 2016 when the property was sold to the developers of the Westchester Square shopping center, which is anchored by a Publix grocery store.
The change being sought by Lindsay’s group would make the zoning site the northern boundary of the Center Stage Shopping Center, which also includes a Planet Fitness and Get Air Trampoline Park.
The ice cream stand would be limited to 1,700 square feet in size. It would have a drive-thru window but no indoor seating.
In a separate case Tuesday, the commission also unanimously recommended approval of a zoning change that would support an expansion of the Pandora’s Manor bed and breakfast and event center on W. High Avenue.
The owners are asking the city to rezone two vacant parcels at 512 and 514 W. Green Drive behind their facility from heavy industrial to central business.
They want to use this as retail space to sell wedding gowns and other items to support their wedding business at the venue, according to the city.
