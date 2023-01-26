JAMESTOWN — Mary A. Browning, a transplanted Midwesterner who came to know, love, research and write about the Jamestown community she called home, has died.
She was 93.
Browning, who died Jan. 18, for several decades was Jamestown’s go-to source for information about the town’s history, having written a handful of books and numerous newspaper articles on the topic.
“Mary was maybe the premier force in Jamestown for local historical preservation and knowledge,” said Larry Cates, a librarian in the High Point Public Library’s Heritage Research Center, where Browning often spent long hours doing research. “She was also a professional genealogist and one of the most reliable sources I’ve ever known on family topics and local history.”
Several of Browning’s historical books are on the shelves at the library, including such titles as “Oakdale Cotton Mills,” “Historical Places In and Around Jamestown,” “Remembering Old Jamestown: A Look Back at the Other South,” and “The Murder of Martha Pinix: A True Tale of Old Jamestown and Deep River.”
Although Browning was an Iowa native, she and her late husband, Frederick Perrigo Browning, moved to Jamestown in 1969, and she became a bit of a local genealogical rock star, helping countless amateur genealogists trace their roots. In addition to writing several family histories, she edited The Guilford Genealogist — the official journal of the Guilford County Genealogical Society — for a decade.
“We would do a lot of referring to her, because she was the best (genealogist) we had in our neighborhood,” Cates said. “Mary was really, really meticulous about doing research with original documents, and she used multiple sources of information to verify facts.”
The Jamestown Historical Society honored Browning for her many historical and genealogical contributions by establishing the annual Mary A. Browning Historic Preservation Award, a distinction for which she was the first recipient.
Cates said he marveled at two facts about Browning, in particular. First, he couldn’t get over how engaged she was with Jamestown’s history, even though it wasn’t her original hometown. And second, he was blown away by her acute memory.
“Everything she learned over the years, she never forgot any of it,” he said. “People will really miss her. It’s like that old saying about when an old person dies, it’s like a library burning down. A lot of the things Mary knew, we’ll never get again.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
