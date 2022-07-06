HIGH POINT — Brown Truck Brewery will expand into a former furniture retail building across the parking lot from the brewing business on N. Main Street.
The city of High Point recently approved a building permit for the renovation to the vacant building at 1300 N. Main St. The site plan indicates that most of the renovation is for production space for the brewing of beer.
The project application to the city estimates the value of the renovation at $500,000.
The High Point Enterprise wasn’t able to reach an owner of Brown Truck Brewery on Tuesday. But on the Facebook page of the business, Brown Truck Brewery posted a photo of the vacant furniture building on Monday with the message, “Just a short walk away.”
The Facebook post also included a photo of the interior of the building.
Brown Truck Brewery opened seven years ago at the outset of the effort to revitalize the core city. The brewery has earned a series of state and national recognitions at beer festivals.
Ward 2 Councilman Chris Williams, whose district includes Brown Truck, said the growth of the business reflects the overall success of the core city initiative.
“It’s meant a lot to show High Point’s forward momentum is continuing,” Williams said. “And they have been a part of it from the earliest moments. They proved that the success could be there. We are grateful to them for taking the chance.”
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.