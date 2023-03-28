HIGH POINT — A High Point man will be inducted into the N.C. Media & Journalism Hall of Fame next month.
Robert J. “Bob” Brown, the founder, chairman and CEO of the market research and public relations firm B&C Associates, is one of six people who will be inducted in a ceremony April 21 at the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill.
The N.C. Media & Journalism Hall of Fame recognizes exceptional leaders in advertising, journalism, public relations and related fields with ties to North Carolina. A committee of professionals and UNC Chapel Hill faculty review nominations to select each year’s honorees. Since its founding in 1981, the Hall of Fame has recognized more than 200 people.
In addition to Brown, this year’s inductees are Kenny Smith, a former UNC and NBA star now known for his commentary on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” and on CBS’s NCAA basketball coverage; David Crabtree, the CEO of PBS North Carolina; Curry Kirkpatrick, a legendary sportswriter who changed the style of collegiate basketball reporting; J.J. Miller, the founder of a media consulting company specializing in strategic video and audio storytelling; and Janet Northen, the executive vice president and director of agency communications at McKinney.
