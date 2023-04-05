HIGH POINT — A Democratic state legislator from High Point denies suggestions by detractors that he intentionally dodged a vote that allowed Republicans to repeal the state’s requirement for permits for handgun purchases.
State Rep. Cecil Brockman, D-Guilford, said he didn’t have an arrangement with House Republican leaders to skip the vote a week ago on overriding the veto of the bill, and he resents accusations that he feigned an illness to get out of the vote.
“One hundred percent no,” Brockman told The High Point Enterprise on Wednesday. “Those types of accusations are baseless, and they quite frankly make me angry.”
Brockman has drawn the ire of liberal groups and activists in the wake of the gun permit override, with his detractors raising questions about his motives.
Brockman said he was at an urgent care center March 29 when the House overrode Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the handgun permit bill. The absence of Brockman and two other Democratic representatives gave GOP legislators the margin needed to follow the state Senate in the override.
Brockman said he voted against the repeal of the handgun permit bill when it came up for its original floor vote in the House, and he probably would have voted against the override had he been in the House chambers for the override vote.
The two other Democratic representatives who weren’t present for the March 29 override vote were Reps. Michael Wray of Northampton County, and Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County. Cotham shook up state politics Wednesday when she announced she was switching to being a Republican.
Cotham’s party switch gives the Republicans a veto-proof supermajority in the House. The GOP already had a veto-proof supermajority in the Senate following the outcome of last November’s general election.
Brockman said he won’t change parties.
“I am a strong Democrat, and I will be a strong Democrat,” he said.
But Brockman said he makes no apologies about working with Republicans to secure assistance for constituents in his 60th House District, which covers parts of High Point, Jamestown and Greensboro.
Two years ago, Brockman worked with Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, who is co-chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, to secure $12.4 million in the 2021 state budget for 14 High Point nonprofits and community projects. At the time Brockman said he was proud of his effort to secure local funding, and he reiterated that point Wednesday.
“The fact that I go to Raleigh and I fight for my district to get resources, and for someone to turn that against me as a bad thing is kind of infuriating, to be honest,” Brockman said in a phone interview. “I am willing to work with the other side to get something done for my district.”
So far Brockman’s willingness to work with the Republicans hasn’t cost him politically. Brockman won a three-candidate Democratic primary in May 2014 in his first bid for his House seat, which was an open seat nine years ago. He hasn’t faced a Democratic primary challenger since then.
Brockman has won the seat easily against Republican general election challengers in the heavily Democratic-leaning district.
Asked if he thinks that he might have a primary challenge for the 2024 election, Brockman said that he will stand on his record.
“I’m focused on doing the best for my district,” he said. “If somebody wants to run, that’s certainly within their right.”
