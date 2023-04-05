HIGH POINT — A Democratic state legislator from High Point denies suggestions by detractors that he intentionally dodged a vote that allowed Republicans to repeal the state’s requirement for permits for handgun purchases.

State Rep. Cecil Brockman, D-Guilford, said he didn’t have an arrangement with House Republican leaders to skip the vote a week ago on overriding the veto of the bill, and he resents accusations that he feigned an illness to get out of the vote.

Trending Videos