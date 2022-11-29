HIGH POINT — A media company will move its offices and broadcast studio for five Triad radio stations to downtown High Point, the city announced Tuesday.
iHeartMedia Triad will lease 3,250 square feet of space on the second floor of the Bedrock building at 275 N. Elm St. next to Truist Point stadium beginning in 2023.
The company owns and operates WVBZ (Real Rock 105.7), WMAG (Mix 99.5), WTQR (Q 104.1 country music), WPTI (94.5 talk-radio format) and WMKS (Hits 100.3) — each of which will broadcast live and stream from the new space.
“We can’t wait to move our broadcast and digital operations to the heart of High Point,” said Kellie Holeman, iHeartMedia Triad president. “We’re very excited about our partnership with the downtown area and existing businesses and look forward to connecting our listeners, staff and advertisers to further serve this great community.”
The company will relocate its approximately 20 existing employees when it moves from its current offices in Pai Park off N.C. 68 in Greensboro, Holeman said.
The High Point City Council in September authorized up to $177,664 in incentives for the company, which plans to invest $1.6 million in building upfits and equipment at the new location.
The company is part of the iHeartMedia chain, which is the No. 1 audio company in the U.S., in terms of audience and platforms, according to the city.
It will join three other tenants in the Bedrock building — the Stock and Grain food hall, the Key Risk insurance offices and Coldwell Banker Advantage real estate.
