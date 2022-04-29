HIGH POINT — Construction has started on the final piece of the High Point City Lake Park renovation project.
Crews are building a pedestrian bridge across Arnold J. Koonce City Lake to connect the park to the Piedmont Environmental Center and the High Point and Bicentennial greenways.
“You’ll have all that connectivity between those two greenways and City Lake Park, which is pretty exciting,” said High Point Parks and Recreation Director Lee Tillery.
The bridge was not in the original scope of work for the park renovation project, but was added after the city received a $500,000 state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant.
The bulk of the project — upgrading the park’s pool and converting its old gymnasium into a community center — has been under construction for about a year and is targeted for completion by mid-summer.
General contractor Samet Corp. of Greensboro is leading the project and enlisted a subcontractor to build the pedestrian bridge, which should be done by the latter part of August, according to the latest estimates.
It will cross the lake just east of the Penny Road vehicle bridge and will terminate in the wooded Camp Ann area of the park, Tillery said.
From there, a path will connect to a parking lot and eventually to the remainder of the park.
“Getting people to the other side of the park is important, and we’ll provide some type of accessible route,” he said. “We just have to figure out what that looks like from that parking lot on the Camp Ann side.”
