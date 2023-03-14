HIGH POINT — Shenise Glenn said the goal of the Black is Beautiful Bridal Show will be to provide an event where you can plan an entire wedding on-site.
It’s also an opportunity to support Black-owned brands and businesses who will be vendors at the show, Glenn said.
“This is just to give Black-owned businesses that lift that sometimes we are limited from,” she said. “We want to highlight black businesses, but everyone is welcome. We want to be inclusive of all people, no matter what your skin color is.”
The show has moved to High Point after its founding and inaugural event in Winston-Salem last year. It’s slated to take place Aug. 20 at the Loft at Congdon Yards.
Glenn said she got the inspiration to organize a wedding-planning event showcasing products and services from Black-owned vendors through an experience with her Winston-Salem business, Pretty Southern Catering, which she owns with her husband, Timothy Glenn.
“I was contacted by a larger wedding show a couple years ago, and the fee was too high and that’s kind of where the idea came from,” she recalled.
Glenn said the first event had about 45 vendors and sold about 250 tickets.
She said Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce reached out to the show’s co-founder, Temoura Jeffries, and pitched the downtown location, which is on the top floor of The Factory building and offers more floor space than last year’s venue.
“They reached out to her and said they wanted to bring the show to High Point, and we were thrilled about that,” Glenn said.
Organizers hope to draw more vendors and attendees, she said, adding that the admission charge is now $10 per ticket, and it will rise to $20 starting May 1.
“Everything you need to put on a wedding, we’ll have it there,” she said.
