HIGH POINT — The organizer of a proposed brewery in High Point has scrapped the project and sold the property for a different use.
Larry Fila, who in 2020 proposed High Pint Brewery & Public House at 1114 Eastchester Drive, last month sold the 4.7-acre site through a limited liability company.
The buyer was another LLC called Kare Partners Piedmont, and the purchase price was $2.97 million.
The 16,000-square-foot building on the property is now occupied by a company called “Compleat Kidz,” which is a chain of pediatric-services clinics, according to its website.
It had been vacant since a cosmetology school that used to operate there closed in 2017.
Just before the coronavirus pandemic took hold In March 2020, Fila unveiled his plan to repurpose the building into a startup craft brewery with a three-vessel, 15-barrel brewhouse.
The project was authorized for a $120,000 state grant, which was to include a $6,000 city contribution, but none of the money was ever paid.
The initial plan called for $1 million of improvements to the property and a $560,500 investment in new equipment.
Fila said later that he could not obtain financing for the project because lenders were skeptical about a brewpub/restaurant concept during the pandemic.
He listed the property for sale in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.