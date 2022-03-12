HIGH POINT — The owner of The Brewer’s Kettle in High Point plans to branch out with a downtown winery.
David Armstrong said he hopes to open Nomad Wine Works at 432 N. Wrenn St. by fall after renovations to the property are completed.
The business, which he co-owns with Aaron Sizemore, will produce wine, mead and cider and plans to offer nonalcoholic options such as sodas and teas to appeal to a larger, family friendly audience, he said.
“We feel this kind of concept will help drive visitors from other cities and outlying areas of High Point to come to High Point as a destination,” Armstrong said. “We kept coming back to the downtown area and knew that was the place we needed to be.”
Armstrong opened The Brewer’s Kettle, a retail craft beer and wine store, in 2009 and moved to its current, larger site at 1813 N. Main St. in 2018.
Nomad Wine Works will feature a taproom and wine garden in the rear, with an updated facade and cafe seating in the front.
It’s leasing a portion of what used to be the Modern History furniture showroom, which is now next door.
The City Council unanimously authorized on Monday up to $102,518 in rent assistance for the project as part of the city’s targeted downtown incentives policy.
The council also endorsed a separate $75,000 building upfit incentives grant for Cone Health Allergy & Asthma, which sold the property where its practice has been at 100 Westwood Ave. and is considering leasing 400 N. Elm St., a vacant 6,460-square-foot medical office building about a block away.
Dr. Jose Bardelas, practice founder, said he and his fellow doctors with the practice will fund the entire cost of upfitting the space, which is projected to be at least $315,000.
“We hope to be in by fall,” he said.
The practice would maintain its current staff of 11 and add four new positions within two years.
