TRINITY
You’ll never see Easter Sunday the way Mandy Rose sees it.
For most Christians, it’s the holiest of holidays, a celebration of Jesus rising from the dead to atone for the sins of man. It’s more than merely symbolic — it’s the crux of the Christian faith.
That’s what Easter represents for Rose, too — she grew up believing the story of Jesus’ resurrection and the promise of eternal life in heaven — but there’s more. It’s also the day she was granted a new life here on Earth.
On April 12, 2020 — Easter Sunday — Rose underwent a double-lung transplant, after several years of battling a chronic, progressive lung disease. Surgeons removed her damaged, dying lungs and replaced them with a pair of strong, healthy lungs.
The symbolic similarities between Rose’s story and the story of Christ — going from death to life — were too poignant for Rose to ignore, particularly on such a sacred day.
“It was very humbling to think that I could share in such a day that we gained everything for our eternity and new life was brought forth when Jesus was resurrected, and he gave me new life on that same day,” the 39-year-old Trinity woman says. “I mean, my story’s a very small story compared to his, but it was just very humbling and I was full of gratitude that he would allow that.”
Even the name of Rose’s donor, Imani, means “faith or belief.”
“There were all these little things that made me think this couldn’t just be a coincidence,” Rose recalls. “It’s like a whole story that he’s written, and it’s a beautiful story. I get to live it, but God wrote it.”
Three years later, though, as Christians celebrate Easter again this weekend, Rose faces a plot twist she hadn’t counted on. Her lungs are damaged again, and she may need another double-lung transplant.
“It’s all up to the Lord at this point,” she says softly.
Yes, Rose still believes in that beautiful story God’s writing. She just didn’t expect a new chapter to be written this soon.
Rose’s story began in April 2014, when she was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare, life-threatening disease characterized by shortness of breath and, as it progresses, fainting spells. The condition damages not only the lungs, but also the heart.
Initially, Rose noticed she had to stop and catch her breath while doing simple tasks, such as rolling the trash toter out to the curb. Before long, she was gasping even when she tried to read a book to her children.
The diagnosis came “like a big smack in the face,” recalls Rose, who was only 30 at the time. “I had to face the fact that I could die. The average lifespan for pulmonary hypertension without medicine was only 2½ years.”
Rose, an emergency room nurse at High Point Medical Center, had to go on disability. She began a strong drug therapy regimen that worked for about five years, but the shortness of breath gradually returned in 2019. She passed out again. Near the end of the year, she was referred to the transplant team at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, with end-stage lung disease.
“I need you to understand,” a doctor told her, “that you have six months left to live without a lung transplant.”
After two “dry runs” — when matching donor lungs were found for Rose but turned out not to be healthy — she received her new lungs on Easter Sunday of 2020. Her progress was delayed by a mild case of pneumonia, but after 15 days in the hospital and another seven weeks living in Chapel Hill — so she could be close to the hospital if she developed complications — Rose came home on June 12, two months to the day after the transplant.
For about 2½ years, Rose felt almost normal — as normal as a woman can feel who’s undergone a double-lung transplant.
Last December, though, she developed a cough that wouldn’t go away. Initially, it was diagnosed as just a common cold, but when the cough persisted, she got tested again.
“It showed up as parainfluenza 3,” Rose says. “That’s the virus that can cause pneumonia, so I was concerned. I also learned that in the post-transplant world, it’s one of the big three that can cause rejection.”
One way or another, Rose’s story was about to change.
Doctors started Rose on a heavy dose of steroids, but they didn’t help. By January, she was worsening, unable to even walk through the house without gasping for breath. Her mother, Donna Harper, came to help care for the kids — Levi (13) and Lucy (9) — while her husband Brandon worked.
In mid-January, Rose spent five days in the hospital, where she received powerful antibiotics intravenously. They seemed to help, and she returned home.
During a follow-up appointment on Feb. 8, Rose’s PFT (pulmonary function test) score had plummeted to 25%, a huge drop from her 80-% score in December. When she asked her technician about it, she replied, “I’ve never seen it drop that much that fast.”
That same day, following a bronchoscopy, Rose passed out from a collapsed lung and nearly died.
“They called a code blue,” she says. “They put me on a ventilator.”
Doctors gave her little hope of surviving.
“They had my husband calling the family and telling them they needed to get there fast,” Rose says. “They said my lungs were in really bad shape.”
After five days on the ventilator, though — during which Rose says family and friends sent up countless prayers — she came off the vent.
After that scare, doctors gave Rose a drug called Campath, which sometimes helps fight lung transplant rejection. Her doctor explained the drug like this: “Your lungs are the forest, these viruses set fires, and the Campath is the water that puts them out. And we have to see what kind of forest you have left when all that’s said and done.”
That’ll take several more weeks, and then Rose will find out if she’s going to need a second transplant. Until then, she requires oxygen for even the simplest of tasks — including being interviewed for this story — though she doesn’t need it if she’s simply sitting still and not talking.
In the meantime, Rose has had a lot of time to reflect on her faith, perhaps even more so as Easter approaches. She knows her suffering is nothing compared to what Jesus endured on the cross, but maybe God’s purpose in all of this is for her to share her story — to share her faith. So that’s what she does.
“I just embrace this as a way for him to be glorified,” she says. “It’s not about me. This story has nothing to do with me. I just happen to be living the story, but he wrote it. And whatever happens, I give glory to him.”
No, you may not necessarily see Easter the way Mandy Rose sees it, but that’s OK. She just wants to make sure you see it.
