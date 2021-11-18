HIGH POINT — The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass, which was scheduled to perform Saturday evening at the High Point Theatre, has postponed its appearance a year, according to theater officials.
The nationally acclaimed large brass ensemble is now scheduled to perform at the theater on Nov. 19, 2022, theater officials announced Thursday.
Tickets for Saturday’s show will be honored next November, according to the announcement.
For further information about the show or purchasing tickets, visit www.highpointtheatre.com or call the theater box office at 336-887-3001.
