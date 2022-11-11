GUILFORD COUNTY — Former Republican Guilford County commissioner Alan Branson has filed an election complaint about campaign signs put up in Pleasant Garden supporting Democratic Commissioner Kay Cashion, who defeated Branson for the at-large seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

Branson told The High Point Enterprise on Friday afternoon that he is asking for an investigation of the group Pleasant Guardians by the N.C. State Board of Elections and Guilford County Board of Elections. Branson said he’s not seeking to overturn the results of Tuesday’s general election that Cashion won with 58% of the vote.

