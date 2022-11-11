GUILFORD COUNTY — Former Republican Guilford County commissioner Alan Branson has filed an election complaint about campaign signs put up in Pleasant Garden supporting Democratic Commissioner Kay Cashion, who defeated Branson for the at-large seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
Branson told The High Point Enterprise on Friday afternoon that he is asking for an investigation of the group Pleasant Guardians by the N.C. State Board of Elections and Guilford County Board of Elections. Branson said he’s not seeking to overturn the results of Tuesday’s general election that Cashion won with 58% of the vote.
Branson questions whether the Pleasant Guardians group registered properly as a political advocacy group. A representative with Pleasant Guardians couldn’t be reached for comment Friday afternoon by The High Point Enterprise, and The Enterprise couldn’t reach Cashion as well Friday afternoon.
The signs put out at polling places by the group thanked Cashion and two other commissioners, Republican Alan Perdue and state Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, for keeping “rocks out of our garden.” The signs refer to a rejection of a rezoning five years ago that would have allowed a rock quarry in Pleasant Garden.
Branson recused himself from the deliberations because one of his companies had separate dealings with parties involved with the quarry project.
This is the second election protest that Branson has filed this year. This past spring Branson filed a complaint against the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, accusing the board members of unfairly using public resources to back a $1.7 billion school construction bond referendum approved by county voters in the May 17 primary. The measure was approved by 61% of voters.
Branson’s bond protest was rejected by the Guilford County and state elections boards, as well as a Wake County Superior Court judge. Branson was seeking a new bond referendum vote as a remedy for his complaint.
