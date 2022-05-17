GUILFORD COUNTY — Former Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson appeared headed to victory Tuesday in his bid to return to the board.
With about half of all precincts reporting, he held a commanding lead in the at-large Republican primary with about 71% of the vote over Alvin Robinson. Branson, who served on the board from 2012 until 2020, will face either Commissioner Kay Cashion or challenger Greg Drumwright, who were in a close race in incomplete returns at The Enterprise’s deadline, with Cashion in the lead with 52.6% of the vote.
In the District 2 Republican primary, Commissioner Alan Perdue was ahead of challenger Steve Arnold of High Point, 58.2% to 41.7%.
Arnold was making a bid to return to the board on which he served from 1990 to 2010. The winner will face Democrat Paul Meinhart in the District 2 race.
In the Randolph County Board of Commissioners race, incumbent District 3 Commissioner David Allen edged challenger Todd Daniel in the Republican primary in complete but unofficial returns, with 51.4% of the vote, clearing the way for Allen’s reelection since no Democrat filed for the seat.
District 4 Commissioner Hope Haywood edged challenger Craig Frazier in the Republican primary, with 55.5% of the vote. Haywood will face Democrat Kim Walker in the general election.
In Davidson County, 11 Republican primary candidates ran for four seats on the Board of Commissioners. At The Enterprise’s deadline, with 28 of 43 precincts reporting, Incumbents Chris Elliott, Steve Shell and Karen Watford in a close race with challengers Matt Mizell, Zak Crotts and Tripp Kester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.