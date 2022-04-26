HIGH POINT — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point launched its $8 million capital campaign Monday night and invited supporters to join its efforts to provide children a safe, fun place to go after school and during the summer.
Board member Warren Preston presented plans for renovating the former Rankin Memorial United Methodist Church into the clubs’ first permanent home during its community fundraising “Stake & Burger” event at the High Point Country Club.
Nearly $3 million of the goal has been reached through multiple donors, Preston said. The local organization also was among 62 Boys & Girls Clubs in the nation that recently received a donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, he noted. Local philanthropist David R. Hayworth made a six-figure gift, and board members pledged a total of more than $100,000. A surprise $500,000 matching challenge gift from an anonymous donor prompted supporters to pledge more during the dinner event.
“When the right ask is given, the generosity of people — especially people in this community — is astounding,” Preston said. “We want to blow the $8 million goal to smithereens.”
In addition to fully funding renovation of the three-story, 25,000-square-foot building, board members sought to raise more for the clubs’ ongoing operational costs.
“We have a dual focus, we have to run the clubs, and we have to raise the money for the campaign,” Preston said.
Board chair Tom Schaaf described how badly he needed an organization like the Boys & Girls Club when he was a child growing up in a single-parent home and his cousin was killed by a friend, who remains incarcerated in Nebraska.
“When I got to High Point and finally had the ability to give back, I went looking for an organization that needed us most,” Schaaf said. “No child pays, and we take care of them every single day.”
It costs $1,500 to support a child’s club participation for a full year to provide academic support, character building and a daily meal, Schaaf said. He asked that 50 supporters consider pledging $1,500 each to match another $50,000 challenge gift by Hayworth, Jack and Audrey Harris and two anonymous donors. Before the end of the dinner, more than 20 supporters made $1,500 pledges.
Brett Carter, dean of students at UNC Greensboro, said he was a member of the Boys and Girls Clubs in High Point starting at age 6. Carter described growing up in a single parent home, Dumpster diving, enduring physical and emotional abuse and losing his twin brother to substance abuse.
“I’m going to always give to this organization because I see the difference that it’s making,” Carter said. “When I listen to all the donations that are coming in, I am so appreciative of what you all are doing. You are transforming lives.”
Marquette Hoskins, a senior student-athlete at T. Wingate Andrews High School, was honored as 2022 Youth of the Year. Hoskins said he has enjoyed going to the Boys & Girls Clubs for 10 years.
“The Boys & Girls Club helped me stay out of trouble so that I can continue to play sports and keep my grades up,” Hoskins said. “It encouraged me to obtain my goal of being faster in track, which led me to winning the All Conference award last season.”
Floyd Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point, presented an award to Steve Morris, the organization’s founding CEO, who is retiring Friday as a staff member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
